Founder of Chinatown yusheng stall dies of heart attack, found unresponsive on bedroom floor

The founder of Chinatown Complex hawker stall Zhen Jie Gourmet has died of a heart attack at the age of 77.

Zhang Lizhen (transliteration) was found unresponsive at home on Monday (Aug 26) Shin Min Daily News reported.

When interviewed, her daughter, Liu Yanfen (transliteration), told Shin Min that her mum had been living with two female Vietnamese tenants at the time.

One of them had found Zhang lying on the floor after noticing that a phone call on her mobile had gone unanswered despite ringing for some time.

"She had collapsed on the floor and was unresponsive. It was too late by the time paramedics arrived," said Liu.

Zhang is the founder of Zhen Jie Gourmet, known for selling packets of traditional 'lo hei' or yusheng during Chinese New Year.

At other times of the year, the stall offers a variety of cooked food such as vinegar pig trotters, wine chicken and pig's organ soup.

Zhang had started the stall in the 1980s, before handing the reins over to her daughter in the late '90s.

Liu told Shin Min that her mum was independent and did not want to move in with her.

"She lived near Chinatown and would often pop by the stall, perhaps she missed it," said Liu, who also manages another drinks stall in the hawker centre.

The stall's name, Zhen Jie (Sister Zhen in Chinese), has remained over the years and refers to her mum, but it's also a moniker that Liu has adopted as customers would often mistake her for Zhang.

Liu shared that she used to work as an accountant at a construction company but was laid off in 1999.

"I was pregnant at the time and it was hard to find a job, so my mum asked me to help out at the stall," Liu told Shin Min.

A few years later, Liu discovered a business opportunity in offering yusheng and focused her efforts on selling and marketing the item.

"If my mum hadn't given me the opportunity to help out, perhaps I wouldn't have my own business now," said Liu.

ALSO READ: 'Salute your contribution to our hawker culture': Co-owner of Heng Ji Chicken Rice, popular stall with 60-year history, dies

candicecai@asiaone.com