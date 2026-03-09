14 to be charged for providing fraudulently registered SIM cards; allegedly paid up to $20 per card

Some 14 persons, aged between 18 and 36, will be charged in court between March 9 and 13 for their alleged involvement in providing fraudulently registered postpaid SIM cards for monetary gains.

The 10 men and four women were allegedly offered cash rewards of between $5 and $20 per registered SIM card.

Police said they each handed over between 17 and 65 SIM cards, registered under their names, to a crime syndicate.

They were allegedly instructed to sign up and purchase SIM cards in bulk across different retailers before handing them over to their couriers.

Those convicted of knowingly providing a registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain will face a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Scam mules will face discretionary caning

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six to 24 strokes if convicted. Those who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds may face discretionary cane of up to 12 strokes.

Those involved in mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

Those who have information on persons being involved in the fraudulent registration of SIM cards call the police hotline on 1800-255-000. They may also submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

