Free reusable masks and hand sanitiser distribution for Singapore residents to take place in March

When mask wearing became compulsory to curb the spread of Covid-19, Temasek Foundation distributed two free reusable antimicrobial masks last June.
With the pandemic stretching, Temasek did another two rounds of masks distributions — once in September and again in November.
The foundation announced on Facebook that there will be a fourth distribution taking place in March. It won't just be reusable masks that will be distributed — zero-alcohol hand sanitiser will be given out too.
Like the first round of hand sanitiser distribution in March 2020, the #BYOBclean initiative requires Singapore residents to bring their own bottle to designated points to collect the sanitiser.
Similar to the past mask distributions, Singapore residents can collect the reusable masks from #StayMasked vending machines islandwide. More details will be released by Temasek Foundation at a later date.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.
kailun@asiaone.com