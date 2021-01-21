Free reusable masks and hand sanitiser distribution for Singapore residents to take place in March

Seow Kai Lun
AsiaOne
PHOTO: The Straits Times file

When mask wearing became compulsory to curb the spread of Covid-19, Temasek Foundation distributed two free reusable antimicrobial masks last June. 

With the pandemic stretching, Temasek did another two rounds of masks distributions — once in September and again in November.

🙋🏻‍♀️What’s in store for 2021❓ 😷 The fourth #StayMasked distribution of reusable masks in March and second #BYOBclean...

Posted by Temasek Foundation on Wednesday, January 20, 2021


The foundation announced on Facebook that there will be a fourth distribution taking place in March. It won't just be reusable masks that will be distributed — zero-alcohol hand sanitiser will be given out too.

Like the first round of hand sanitiser distribution in March 2020, the #BYOBclean initiative requires Singapore residents to bring their own bottle to designated points to collect the sanitiser.  

PHOTO: Screenshot/stayprepared.sg

Similar to the past mask distributions, Singapore residents can collect the reusable masks from #StayMasked vending machines islandwide. More details will be released by Temasek Foundation at a later date. 

