'A whole-of-country effort' to defend Singapore against AI-enabled threats: Shanmugam

Singapore has to become better in defending itself against artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled threats, while becoming experts at using the technology for its own purposes, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam on Saturday (May 9).

Speaking to the media after a community event in Yishun, Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, set out Singapore's approach to securing itself against AI-enabled threats following recent developments on frontier AI models.

This comes as financial institutions across the globe scramble to assess cybersecurity risks brought about by Anthropic's frontier AI model Mythos.

Anthropic earlier this month debuted Mythos, its most advanced AI model to date and designed for defensive cybersecurity tasks.

But concerns intensified after Anthropic said a preview of Mythos uncovered "thousands" of major vulnerabilities across every major operating system and web browser, raising fears about the resilience of traditional software security.

A serious issue

Shanmugam on Saturday reiterated that Singapore has faced sophisticated cyberattacks by advanced persistent threat (APTs) actors, such as UNC3886, and that it remains a serious issue.

"They are capable. They are determined. Some of them are linked to states — state-sponsored APTs.

"They can steal sensitive data. They can attack your essential services. They can play havoc with your systems," Shanmugam said.

He noted that frontier AI systems can even be used by people who are not as skilled to carry out cyberattacks, while some APTs are already integrating AI into their operations.

Calling it a "serious issue", Shanmugam said it is not unique to Singapore alone and the city state is working with partners who have direct access to Mythos to understand the implications, and what needs to be done.

"We know what needs to be done urgently to strengthen our cyber defences, and we are taking the steps," he added.

On May 5, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) wrote to boards and senior leadership of all Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) owners to review their cybersecurity in light of AI-enabled threats.

The letter sets out clear expectations on what the review should include.

This includes leadership attention at the highest levels, including board members and chief executives.

CII are computer systems directly involved in the provision of essential services. The CII sectors are: energy, water, banking and finance, healthcare, transport, info-communications, media, security and emergency services, and the Government.

Asked whether the Government will set up a task force, similar to what Japan announced in April, Shanmugam pointed out that Singapore already has a system in place to handle cybersecurity-related matters.

This includes the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, led by Minister Josephine Teo and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), coordinating across agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence.

"There are existing platforms for them to work together," he said, referring to Operation Cyber Guardian, which included over 100 cyber defenders across agencies such as CSA, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies, the Digital and Intelligence Service, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), and the Internal Security Department.

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Becoming better, becoming experts at AI

Turning to the pace of AI-adoption, Shanmugam said slowing down would make Singapore less competitive and even more vulnerable.

Therefore, Singapore has to become better in defending itself against AI threats, and become experts at using AI for its own purposes, he said.

He shared that government agencies such as CSA, GovTech, Mindef, and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency are building and experimenting with AI tools for cyber defence.

"We have to continue to deepen our capabilities in AI and we will build on our experience in dealing with UNC3886.

"We will partner CII owners in this effort, which is really a whole-of-country effort," Shanmugam added.

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editor@asiaone.com