Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing

Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo, who is in custody in the UK, is currently awaiting an extradition hearing, reported CNA on Tuesday (Nov 12).

A court date for the extradition hearing has not been determined, but Yeo is set to attend a bail hearing on Friday, according to the report.

In an Instagram post on Nov 1, the former chairman of the Reform Party said the Singapore government had made a formal request for his extradition.

In his post, Yeo also said that he will be presenting himself, together with his legal team, at Westminster Magistrates Court on Nov 11.

Yeo left Singapore in July 2022 after being charged earlier that year with multiple offences relating to harassment and wounding the religious feelings of Christians in several social media posts.

In August 2022, a warrant of arrest was issued against him for breaching the conditions for overseas travel while on bail.

He was allowed to travel to Vietnam for work, but failed to return to Singapore and claimed he was seeking political asylum in the UK.

Yeo reportedly told an investigation officer that he did not intend to return to Singapore. His arrest warrant was extended by the courts in March 2023.

