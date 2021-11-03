Game over? Youths caught gathering for Squid Game-inspired birthday party at MBS boardwalk

It was a night of cakes, candles and costumes as a large group of youths threw a birthday party at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) boardwalk — and also uploaded a TikTok video of their merrymaking.

On Monday (Nov 1), NUS - No Use Singapore reposted a 34-second video clip of the group partying at the MBS boardwalk. The TikTok account of the original video is now private, and it is unsure when the video was taken.

With candles lit, birthday cakes lined up, and soda bottles on the ready, it seemed like a party-like atmosphere most would enjoy.

The red-clad guards from Squid Game were on the guest list, along with the commonly seen T-Rex costume.

Munching down on snacks and swapping gifts, the group seemed unaware that the rest of the nation is currently living in a pandemic.



Facebook users did not mince their words and many in the comments section were critical of their actions.

Meanwhile, one netizen urged others to be empathetic, and to let them enjoy their youth.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comment.

Currently, the measures for social gatherings in public areas allow for up to two persons per group and a maximum of one gathering a day.

First-time offenders who fail to comply with the measures will be fined $300 while repeat offenders will face higher fines.

On Dec 2020, a similar incident of partygoers flouting social gathering rules occurred at Lazarus Island. A group of 10 men and women, not wearing face masks, were seen onboard a yacht at the island.

Eight from the group were British work pass holders and they were fined $3,000 each under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. They were also banned from working in Singapore.

