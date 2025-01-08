Gas burner 'erupts' and splashes hot soup on maid's arm, manufacturer investigating

A maid was scalded when the gas burner she was using "erupted" and a pot of hot soup was splashed onto her arm on Dec 16.

Her employer, Stomp contributor Henry, shared a video of the incident and the maid's scalded right arm.

The Aerogaz table top burner was purchased from Lazada in August 2024.

"But recently we experienced issues with it, so we contacted Aerogaz," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"They sent a repairman to service it promptly, but after he had left, my helper tried cooking soup.

"The burner erupted and the hot contents from the pot spilled on my helper's hand, burning her hand. We rushed her to a nearby clinic to have her hand looked at by a doctor."

He said: "What frightened me the most was the fact that my house has elderly people and children, who could have potentially become victims of this predicament.

"Subsequently, we hired an independent contractor from Union Gas, who have conveyed to us that the repairman from Aerogaz must have done something erroneous to cause a gas leak, hence the burner erupted!"

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Aerogaz said the company was aware of the incident involving the Stomp contributor's Aerogaz table top burner.

"And we are deeply concerned about the reported injury to his helper," said the spokesperson.

"At this stage, our investigations into the matter are ongoing, and we are in contact with Mr Henry to gather further information, including video footage and details of the burner's condition both before and after servicing. This will allow us to conduct a thorough review and determine the cause of the incident.

"We would like to clarify that Aerogaz has not admitted any fault, as the cause of the incident has yet to be conclusively established.

"While we understand that Union Gas has provided feedback to Mr Henry, it is important to note that they are the gas supplier and their LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) equipment is directly connected to the gas stove.

"As such, Union Gas is not impartial and their involvement — including their method of installation of our gas cooker, any adjustments they may have made to the gas supply, or burner settings — will have to be carefully scrutinised.

"We remain committed to a comprehensive investigation and to taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety and satisfaction of our customers."

Stomp has contacted Union Gas for more info.

