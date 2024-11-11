Fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio flat, likely due to electrical fault in washing machine

A fire broke out at a HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio after a washing machine caught fire on Sunday (Nov 10) afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3.25pm in a unit located on the 20th floor of Block 260B, Ang Mo Kio Street 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that the fire was started due to a washing machine in the service yard.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire was likely caused by an electrical fault.

The fire was extinguished by members of the public using buckets of water and dry powder extinguisher before the SCDF arrived to the scene.

"There were no reported injuries," said the SCDF.

According to SCDF statistics, the overall number of fires increased by 8.6 per cent to 1,954 cases in 2023, up from 1,799 cases in 2022.

SCDF said that they stepped up the number of fire safety enforcement checks in 2023, where they conducted 15,044 fire safety enforcement checks and issued 1,466 Notices of Offence and 2,734 Fire Hazard Abatement Notices.

