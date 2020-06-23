GE lingo of the day: 'Writ of Election' explained

Politics can be an intimidating topic for those who are not familiar with it.

But we are here to help break it down for you, starting with the most common political concepts and lingo that are being thrown around.

General Election lingo of the day: Writ of Election

According to the Elections Department Singapore, the Writ of Election is a public document which "specifies the date when the nomination of candidates is to be taken (not earlier than five days nor later than one month from the date of the Writ); and the place of the nomination".

President Halimah Yacob issued the Writ of Election today (June 23), soon after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called for the general election in a televised address to the nation, where he advised President Halimah to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ.

The document noted the date of nomination of candidates to be on Tuesday, June 30, and it also listed nine locations as nomination centres.

You can view the Writ of Election here.

