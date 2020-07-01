GE2020: All the memes and jokes from Nomination Day

Whatever the heavens bring down upon us, trust Singaporeans to make a joke of it.

After yesterday’s very eventful Nomination Day, netizens have gone into hyper mode churning out chuckles on social media.

Kim Huat – aka Mr Brown, a “veteran of the election time” – has also uploaded a video giving “pro tips” to our GE2020 candidates. Take heed.

Here are the rest for your enjoyment.

Erh, you sure anot?

Everybody loves Tharman

Battle of the East (Coast)

Ip Man of Singapore

https://twitter.com/adrianheng/status/1278146595037433856

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com