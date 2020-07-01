GE2020: All the memes and jokes from Nomination Day

Whatever the heavens bring down upon us, trust Singaporeans to make a joke of it.
After yesterday’s very eventful Nomination Day, netizens have gone into hyper mode churning out chuckles on social media.
Kim Huat – aka Mr Brown, a “veteran of the election time” – has also uploaded a video giving “pro tips” to our GE2020 candidates. Take heed.
Here are the rest for your enjoyment.
Erh, you sure anot?
Everybody loves Tharman
Battle of the East (Coast)https://twitter.com/adrianheng/status/1278146595037433856
Ip Man of Singapore
kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com