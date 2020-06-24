GE2020: Chee Soon Juan says SDP's fundraising event canned by police

An attempt by Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan to literally walk the talk has been shelved after the party could not secure a permit from the police.

SDP's application to hold a three-day fundraising event was rejected on the basis that it could cause crowds to gather, Dr Chee said on Facebook today (June 24).

Dr Chee had originally planned a one-man islandwide walkathon, called Walk The Talk, to raise funds for SDP.

According to him, the police had explained that cause-based activities, even if carried out by an individual, could result in crowds gathering.

Dr Chee questioned the decision, writing: "But how is this different from when I go on a walkabout? If the authorities are afraid of activities that might cause crowds to gather during the Covid pandemic, why call for elections now?"

SDP said in a separate statement today that it remains "undaunted" and appealed for its followers to donate or buy its merchandise to help its campaign.

The party held a similar fundraising event in November 2015 to raise funds for its community services, outreach and operations, where Dr Chee covered an estimated 140km on foot over four days.

Some donors handed cash and cheques to Dr Chee during the event, while others made their contributions to the party's bank account.

Back in 2015, SDP had said of the event: "The work for a better Singapore takes a lot more than work within the comfortable confines of a plush office and chauffeured cars. It is about meaning what you say and walking what you mean."

Preliminary campaigning guidelines released by the Elections Department (ELD) on June 18 state that walkabouts and door-to-door visits are allowed.

However, events that tend to attract crowds, such as speaking 'live' from perambulating vehicles, physical rallies and vehicular processions after Polling Day are not permitted.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

