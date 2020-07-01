GE2020: Debates, rallies and livestreams happening on July 1

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.
Here's what you can catch today (July 1):
Televised debates
Singapore Votes 2020 – The Political Debate (Live/English)
Who: One candidate each from PAP, PSP, WP, and SDP
Time: 8pm
Where: Channel 5, with simulcast on CNA938 radio, meWatch, cna.asia, CNA YouTube, and CNA Facebook
Singapore Votes 2020 – The Political Debate (Live/Mandarin)
Who: One candidate each from PAP, PSP, WP, and SDP
Time: 9pm
Where: Channel 8, with simulcast on Capital958 radio, meWatch and 8world.com
People's Action Party (PAP)
MacPherson SMC
Who: Tin Pei Ling
Time: 3pm
Where: PAP's Facebook page
Who: Tin Pei Ling
Time: 7pm
Where: Tin Pei Ling's Facebook page
PAP Women
Who: Grace Fu, Mariam Jaafar, and Carrie Tan
Time: 4.30pm
Where: PAP's Facebook page
Jalan Besar GRC
Who: Wan Rizal
Time: 5pm
Where: Wan Rizal's Facebook page
Nee Soon GRC
Who: Carrie Tan
Time: 8pm
Where: Carrie Tan's Facebook page
East Coast GRC
Who: Heng Swee Keat, Maliki Osman, Jessica Tan, Cheryl Chan, and Tan Kiat How
Time: 8.30pm
Where: East Coast GRC's Facebook page
Workers' Party (WP)
Who: Unspecified WP candidates
Time: 7pm
Where: WP's Facebook page
Peoples Voice (PV)
Who: Lim Tean
Time: 5pm
Where: PV's Facebook page
