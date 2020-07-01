GE2020: Debates, rallies and livestreams happening on July 1

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

Here's what you can catch today (July 1):

Televised debates

Singapore Votes 2020 – The Political Debate (Live/English)

Who: One candidate each from PAP, PSP, WP, and SDP

Time: 8pm

Where: Channel 5, with simulcast on CNA938 radio, meWatch, cna.asia, CNA YouTube, and CNA Facebook

Singapore Votes 2020 – The Political Debate (Live/Mandarin)

Who: One candidate each from PAP, PSP, WP, and SDP

Time: 9pm

Where: Channel 8, with simulcast on Capital958 radio, meWatch and 8world.com

People's Action Party (PAP)

MacPherson SMC

Who: Tin Pei Ling

Time: 3pm

Where: PAP's Facebook page

During my opening address on Youtube LIVE last night, I shared the following points: [key messages shared in 4 languages... Posted by Tin Pei Ling 陈佩玲 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Who: Tin Pei Ling

Time: 7pm

Where: Tin Pei Ling's Facebook page

PAP Women

For this election, PAP fielded the most number of female candidates. Minister Grace Fu, together with PAP's new... Posted by People's Action Party on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Who: Grace Fu, Mariam Jaafar, and Carrie Tan

Time: 4.30pm

Where: PAP's Facebook page

Jalan Besar GRC

Who: Wan Rizal

Time: 5pm

Where: Wan Rizal's Facebook page

Nee Soon GRC

Hi everyone! I’ll be answering your questions via FB live on 1 July 8pm 😁 Have a question to ask? Simply visit... Posted by Carrie Tan 陈澮敏 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Who: Carrie Tan

Time: 8pm

Where: Carrie Tan's Facebook page

East Coast GRC

Join us live where we lay our plans for a better home in East Coast and how we plan to get there Posted by East Coast GRC on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Who: Heng Swee Keat, Maliki Osman, Jessica Tan, Cheryl Chan, and Tan Kiat How

Time: 8.30pm

Where: East Coast GRC's Facebook page

Workers' Party (WP)

We are launching our first Hammer Show here on our Facebook page at 7pm! Catch our candidates in action as they discuss... Posted by The Workers' Party on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Who: Unspecified WP candidates

Time: 7pm

Where: WP's Facebook page

Peoples Voice (PV)

Who: Lim Tean

Time: 5pm

Where: PV's Facebook page

