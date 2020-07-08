GE2020: Despite being elected, WP's Png Eng Huat had to contend with 'presence of the losing PAP candidate'

Though he is not running in GE2020, it doesn't mean that Workers' Party's (WP) Png Eng Huat will stay silent.

He took to Facebook today (July 8) to let people know that, despite being elected as MP (Member of Parliament) for Hougang SMC in 2015, he was living under the shadow of the People's Action Party (PAP) due to their Grassroots Advisor scheme.

I was sworn in as MP of Hougang on this day, 8 July, 8 years ago. I always had to contend with the presence of the... Posted by PNG ENG HUAT on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The scheme was created by the People's Association (PA) to bring the Government closer to the people by appointing volunteers as grassroots leaders (GRLs) to serve in various grassroots organisations (GROs).

Png wrote: "I was sworn in as MP of Hougang on this day, July 8, eight years ago. I always had to contend with the presence of the losing PAP candidate everywhere in the estate."

Attached to his Facebook post was a collage of letters, including some from various ministries, that addressed PAP's Lee Hong Chuang as the MP instead.

Png first became the MP for Hougang SMC after winning the 2012 by-election which pitted him against PAP's Desmond Choo. In GE2015, Lee contested against Png in the SMC but lost as well.

Referencing the letters, Png wrote: "The civil servants are not to be blamed. They are not the architect of the GRA (Grassroots Advisor) scheme. Were there even any attempts made by the PAP or GRA to correct these errors over time?"

He also said that the PAP came up with the scheme to "perverse the one-man-one-vote system so that its losing candidate will remain relevant and visible".

"Make a difference this time, if not for yourself, do it for the next generation. Do it for the future of our country. We all deserve better politics," Png urged voters.

This year, the former Hougang MP passed the torch to Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Dennis Tan.

bryanlim@asiaone.com