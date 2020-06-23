Hougang SMC: WP's Png Eng Huat passing the torch to NCMP Dennis Tan?

Could the second time be the charm for Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Dennis Tan?

Tan, who contested and lost Fengshan SMC in the last general election, has been tipped as the Workers' Party's (WP) candidate in Hougang SMC this time around, The Straits Times reported.

The SMC has been helmed by WP's Png Eng Huat since the 2012 by-election.

Tan, 50, was first introduced as a WP candidate in 2015 when he was fielded in Fengshan SMC.

He narrowly lost to People's Action Party's (PAP) Cheryl Chan, obtaining 42.5 per cent of the votes and securing a seat in Parliament as an NCMP.

But in March this year, Fengshan SMC was absorbed into East Coast GRC with the release of new electoral boundaries.

Tan, who first started volunteering with WP in 2011, has been spotted walking the ground with Png in Hougang.

With Tan touted as WP's candidate for Hougang SMC, traditionally the party's stronghold, the shipping lawyer is certainly one to watch in the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Png will be fielded elsewhere, the newspaper said.

Along with fellow Central Executive Committee members Leon Perera and Gerald Giam, Tan is reportedly among the key figures in WP's next-generation leadership.

Here are 3 things you should know about the potential Hougang MP:

1) The Raffles Institution alumnus eschews elitism

Tan told reporters in 2015: "Being a product of a good school does not mean that one has to be an elitist. It all boils down to the person's attitude towards other people."

He added: "Some people asked me why... I did not join the PAP. I often jokingly said that I decided to stop wearing my school uniform when I left Raffles."

2) He's an ex-triathlete

He enjoys running and cycling and has even participated in triathlons in the past. Unfortunately, he had to put the brakes on his hobby.

"I got injured, so I laid off racing. Now I just run for fun — I have this back injury that makes it very difficult to train hard," He told Mothership previously.

3) He makes an impact in Parliament

As part of his work as an NCMP, Tan has called for more assistance for individuals and businesses affected by the Covid-19 crisis, especially small and medium enterprises in sectors other than aviation, tourism, and F&B.

He has also proposed that the government do more to improve corporate governance standards in the wake of the Hin Leong saga where the energy trading company allegedly failed to disclose over $1 billion in losses.

