GE2020: Dr Tan Cheng Bock is the 'rare MP who exercised independence of mind', says Lee Hsien Yang

There are MPs and then there are real MPs, the ones who are their "own man" and will not "become part of group-think", like Dr Tan Cheng Bock, says Lee Hsien Yang.

The younger estranged brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared his thoughts about the current crop of PAP and opposition candidates standing for election in this year on Facebook this morning (July 5).

He goes on to write that Dr Tan, who is now part of the opposition after having served 26 years as a People's Action Party (PAP) MP, has "always been his own man" and is "that rare MP who exercised independence of mind".

While Lee himself is not standing for election, he has been a character to note in this year’s general election. He publicly received his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) membership card from party leader Dr Tan late last month at Tiong Bahru market, showed up on Nomination Day with PSP's Tanjong Pagar team and has been spotted on the PSP campaign trail.

PAP candidates vote as the party directs

Commenting on the PAP candidates, he wrote: “For many, entering the political arena appears like a career step. They are supported by a huge machinery, have the benefits of makeovers and the prospect of a parachute into Parliament on the coat tails of a Minister.”

CHARACTER AND COURAGE This election year, Singapore is seeing a surge of credible and capable alternative candidates.... Posted by Lee Hsien Yang on Saturday, 4 July 2020

Elaborating, he said that PAP candidates can expect smooth careers with high-paying political positions or high positions elsewhere, and they seldom debate or challenge the laws passed.

“Given party expectations and obligations, and the Party Whip, they rarely speak up in Parliament to question issues of importance and they predictably vote as the party directs."

"For them, entering politics looks like a calculated career move rather than a sacrifice or service,” he added.

Support the opposition

In contrast, opposition candidates have “often been victims of unfair treatment, character assassination, and dissuasion from frightened family and friends.”, he said.

“Standing for the opposition needs character and courage in a way that standing on a PAP ticket does not. It demonstrates a willingness to sacrifice for our country.”

He went on to explain why there should be opposition members in Parliament, saying that they will “question unpopular policies”, protect against the “abuse of power” and “help create transparency and accountability”.

“‘Ownself check ownself' does not work,” he wrote.

He cited the example of how the Workers' Party "ferreted out how $22 billion of stimulus spending for the Covid-19 pandemic is actually loan capital", and had spoken up about constitution amendments to presidential elections, HDB leases, MRT breakdowns, CPF, foreign student spend and Pofma, amongst other issues.

According to Lee, this year’s election has seen “a surge of reliable and capable alternative candidates” who are caring, authentic, and have impressive qualities and qualifications.

"But what matters even more is their preparedness to speak out fearlessly for the needs of their fellow Singaporeans.”

He concluded his post urging Singaporeans to throw their weight (and their vote) behind the opposition.

“For accountability, we need our elected representatives in Parliament to be willing to speak up and uncover the truth behind the PAP’s claims. We need them to be our voices and our vote in Parliament.

“Have your voices actually heard in Parliament. Vote for the opposition.”

kailun@asiaone.com