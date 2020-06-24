GE2020: Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party but is unlikely to contest July 10 election

SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Hsien Yang, estranged brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined Dr Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party (PSP), the party announced on Wednesday (June 24).

At a breakfast meeting at Tiong Bahru Market, Dr Tan presented Mr Lee with a membership card.

Dr Tan said that Mr Lee has been a member "for quite some time", but due to the Covid-19 situation, they were unable to have a proper membership card presentation ceremony.

"This morning, I have a great pleasure in giving this Progress Singapore Party membership card to Lee Hsien Yang, who joined us quite some time ago."

Mr Lee turned up at 8.30am at the market with Dr Tan and a group of PSP members, all of them wearing the party's red-and-white polo T-shirt.

The Straits Times had reported earlier on Wednesday that Mr Lee Hsien Yang had joined the party but would not be fielded as a candidate.

Asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee replied: "When I'm ready to disclose that you will find out."

Then on how he would support the party, he said: "Many ways... I think it is not difficult to guess what ways there are and if you have got new ways to do it, suggest it to me."

This development comes a day after Parliament was dissolved and the Writ of Election was issued. Nomination Day will be on June 30, with Polling Day on July 10.

The market where Dr Tan and Mr Lee met is located within Tanjong Pagar GRC, the former stronghold of his late father and Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. It is also one of nine constituencies the PSP will be contesting in this election.

A photo taken on Nov 4, 2018, showing Dr Tan Cheng Bock (seated, third from right) and Mr Lee Hsien Yang (second from left) at West Coast Market and Food Centre. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Dr Tan has said on multiple occasions that he and Mr Lee are good friends and that if Mr Lee wants to join PSP, it would have to be on the terms of the party.

The duo have been spotted before on several occasions having breakfast together, once at a hawker centre in the Prime Minister's ward.

In July last year, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on Facebook: "I wholeheartedly support the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party."

Mr Lee has been embroiled in a long-running feud with PM Lee over the fate of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's house in Oxley Road.

I wholeheartedly support the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party. Today’s PAP is no longer the PAP of my father. It has lost its way. Posted by Lee Hsien Yang on Sunday, July 28, 2019

