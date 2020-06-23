PSP narrows down sights to 3 GRCs & 5 SMCs

Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s chief, Dr Tan Cheng Bock revealed the list of constituencies that his party are looking at contesting for the upcoming general election today (June 23) at a press conference.

The areas are West Coast, Chua Chu Kang, Tanjong Pagar GRCs; and Hong Kah North, Marymount, Pioneer, Yio Chu Kang and Kebun Baru SMCs.

“We select the areas we want to go and contest based on whether we can win or not,” said Tan, adding that since he has been a doctor in western Singapore and formerly an MP in the region, hence the party’s focus on the western parts of Singapore.

He was quick to add that on Nomination Day, things might change as “politics is very fluid”.

PSP will be studying the places that Tan outlined to know “where they stand when they go there”.

This new list means that PSP will be contesting for just 22 seats at the next election, down from the 29 seats that assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai had told The Straits Times on June 13.

PSP had originally revealed in March that it had earmarked West Coast, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Chua Chu Kang, Tanjong Pagar, Sembawang, Jalan Besar, Nee Soon and Jurong GRCs; and Radin Mas, Marymount, Yuhua, Pioneer, Kebun Baru, Hong Kah North and Yio Chu Kang SMCs.

kailun@asiaone.com