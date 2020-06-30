GE2020: East Coast GRC is the one to watch with DPM Heng set to face off against WP's Nicole Seah

It looks to be a replay of the 2011 general election when then-National Solidarity Party fresh face Nicole Seah was fielded in Marine Parade GRC, where former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong had been in the incumbent MP for the People's Action Party (PAP) since 1976.

For the 2020 election, Seah and her Workers' Party (WP) team will be battling DPM Heng Swee Keat, who is tipped to be the next Prime Minister, and the PAP team in East Coast GRC instead.

And it's a new battleground for both as Seah did not participate in the 2015 general election and DPM Heng was previously an MP for Tampines GRC.

DPM Heng had earlier surprised many when he appeared at St Anthony's Canossian Primary School, much later than the rest of the PAP team for East Coast GRC. And it looks like PAP had purposefully kept who they would field as the anchor minister for the East Coast GRC PAP team a secret right to the last minute, as DPM Heng's name is the only one that is handwritten on the nomination papers.

https://twitter.com/audreytrp/status/1277819826992377856

Contesting together with him in East Coast GRC for PAP are Maliki Osman, Tan Kiat How, Cheryl Chan and Jessica Tan.

From WP, the candidates are Nicole Seah, Dylan Ng, Kenneth Foo, Terence Tan and Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim.

Will the results be the same as 2011, or will Seah be able to pull off a dramatic win? We are definitely keeping our eyes on this fight in GE2020.

kailun@asiaone.com