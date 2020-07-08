GE2020: Heading to the polls on July 10? Here's what you need to take note of

Singaporeans will soon be heading to the polls on July 10, but before they do that, there are some things to take note of.

In an advisory released today (July 8), the police advised voters:

Walk or take public transport to their polling stations where possible. They are not allowed to park their vehicles within the premises of polling stations located in schools and community centres.

Drop off the elderly or physically disabled persons at dedicated points at polling stations when conveying them in vehicles.

Don't bring sharp objects, flammable or bulky items as security checks will be done on bags brought into the polling stations.

Not to park along the roads near the polling stations — vehicles found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction will be towed away.

In view of the Covid-19 situation, all voters have to undergo temperature screening, wear masks, observe safe distancing and follow stringent hygiene practices at polling stations, as per the safety measures announced by the Elections Department last month.

The police added that they will monitor the law and order situation closely, and will not hesitate to take action against any person who is unruly, disobeys the direction of election officials or commits any offence.

ALSO READ: Marks made on ballot papers with self-inking pens will not disappear: ELD

editor@asiaone.com