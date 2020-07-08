GE2020: Ho Ching shares sweet post with photo of PM Lee's 1984 calling card in election throwback

It’s easy to forget that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been in politics for a long time given his eloquent speeches (magic cup of water anyone?) and active social media presence.

His wife Ho Ching posted a reminder for everyone on Facebook this morning (July 8), with a photo that shows him in his younger days. To be exact, in 1984, after he first entered politics.

The years have passed. From a pocket calendar in 1984, to GE2020. 36 years of public service in Teck Ghee and... Posted by HO Ching on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The slightly worn calling card bears the details of PM Lee’s Meet-the-People sessions for Teck Ghee SMC, and features a bespectacled PM Lee with a full head of black hair. Today, Teck Ghee is a ward in Ang Mo Kio GRC and is still under his care.

For contrast, Ho also placed in the photo a poster from this year’s election that features PM Lee and his People’s Action Party teammates for Ang Mo Kio GRC — Gan Thiam Poh, Darryl David, Ng Ling Ling, and Nadia Ahmad Samdin.

“The years have passed”, Ho wrote, adding “36 years of public service in Teck Ghee and government, on top of years of service growing with and contributing to build up a young SAF.”

Netizens have responded by expressing gratitude for PM Lee's contributions to Singapore, while others have called the post a sweet dedication from Ho Ching to her husband.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Ho Ching Facebook

PM Lee and his team are running against the Reform Party team of Kenneth Jeyaretnam, Andy Zhu, Darren Soh, Noraini Yunus, and Charles Yeo.

kailun@asiaone.com