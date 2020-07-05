GE2020: 'I like lite' - WP responds to being called PAP-lite by PM Lee

"Lite" is not always bad and some have a preference for it, says Workers' Party (WP) candidate Yee Jenn Jong.

On a Facebook post this morning (July 5), he wrote: "I like lite. I order Teh Siu Dai, sometimes even kosong. If I am tempted for a Coke, I go for lite. Even Mdm President made a pitch for Milo Gao Kosong."

Yenn's post was in response to a question posed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a Facebook live stream session yesterday afternoon (July 4).

PM Lee had made a guest appearance in support of the People's Action Party (PAP) Sengkang GRC team, and fired shots at WP along the way, stating: "Why do you want to settle for PAP-lite? The real thing is much better."

Like PM Lee, Yee didn't hold back, adding: "Lite is better. More healthy, less fats. Be lean, be fit, be nimble. Sometimes [the] old ways have too much fats, are too expensive and too slow."

Fellow party-mate Leon Perera chimed in, citing the party's secretary-general Pritam Singh who said if that if they were indeed "PAP-lite", they looked forward to the ruling party implementing the measures proposed by WP.

In reference to PM Lee's comment that WP's manifesto was simply a PAP plan with a few plugged holes, Perera emphasised that what WP had proposed were not gap-plugging or half-step-to-the-left measures but rather, "serious, much-need and well-informed reforms."

