GE2020: Ivan Lim and other GE candidates should toughen up and learn to fight back, says former NMP Calvin Cheng

Don't just sit back and let people attack you.

This was the message former Nominated MP Calvin Cheng had in a Facebook post on Friday (June 26) — a response to the recent allegations that surfaced about People's Action Party new candidate Ivan Lim.

IVAN LIM Singaporean political candidates of all stripes should toughen up and learn to fight back if they come under... Posted by Calvin Cheng on Friday, June 26, 2020

Political candidates need to "learn to fight back if they come under personal attack during an election", Cheng who served as an NMP from 2009 to 2011 wrote.

"If someone accuses you of something, challenge your accusers. Defend. But also counter-attack. Show some testicular fortitude."

Addressing the fact that most of the accusers are hiding behind a screen, he said: "If cowards are going to hide behind the shadows of a computer screen, challenge them to a fight in the light. If they don't have the guts to take you on, then shut up with the anonymous accusations already."

He went on to bring up general election 2011 PAP candidate Steve Tan — then-executive secretary of NTUC's youth wing — who decided not to run on the morning of Nomination Day.

While the official reason for Tan pulling out from the race was never given (personal reasons were cited), speculations were posted on an online forum about Tan sexually harassing two women from the NTUC umbrella.

Tan's decision resulted in Minister Baey Yam Keng being moved to the Tampines GRC, while Chia Shi-Lu was activated to Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Calling it a loss of a good candidate, Cheng, who is a former PAP member wrote: "Unfortunately, he was young, badly advised, and chose to withdraw instead of fighting back, and challenging his accusers to either speak up in the light, face the courts or shut up."

"I am convinced it was the nation's loss."

He concluded by exhorting the young politicians of today to not be "wusses".

"We don't have to wear knuckle-dusters like LKY, but at least learn to up your hands up to block. Can?"

Several netizens have expressed their agreement with Cheng's views.

Others have also shown support towards Lim.

However, there are those who cast doubt over Lim's character still. After all, Lim has remained silent thus far, which is what prompted Cheng's post.

Cheng followed up with a second post about Lim’s predicament. He posited that if Lim was an Opposition candidate, attacks against his character would be called gutter politics.

IVAN LIM (PART 2) Sorry a bit agitated so post again about this. You can see the double-standards. If Mr. Lim were an... Posted by Calvin Cheng on Friday, June 26, 2020

Cheng affirmed that being an elitist and snobbish are preferable traits in politicians for some people, but one would need to be strong as well.

“If you wanna be an elitist snobbish wuss, don’t be a politician,” Cheng wrote. "Go be a ninja turtle"

Perhaps this might be the push for Lim to really speak up to defend himself. With just three days to go before Nomination Day (June 30), we might find out soon if he will be the Steve Tan of this election or if he will — as Cheng puts it — "learn to be a pugilist".

