GE2020: Nicole Seah on making her own teh-C kosong every day and one great takeaway from house visits

"Why everyone got interesting hobby then I make teh-C kosong?" Nicole Seah said, laughing heartily in a It has been a long journey but it also feels like it has just begun. Thank you for being there for me. It’s my turn to be there for you. #MakeYourVoteCount #GE2020 #WorkersParty #TrueBlueSG Posted by Nicole Seah 佘雪玲 on Saturday, July 4, 2020

The Workers' Party (WP) candidate for East Coast GRC said her daily routine includes making a cup using her own tea dust. "My family says that if I don't have teh-C kosong, I get a bit cranky," she added.

In the four-minute clip that features Seah in her home, she shares her daily routine as well as one of her greatest takeaways from making house visits.

"As I do house visits, we do encounter people who have genuine concerns that they are looking to raise. There's this term that keeps getting thrown around. A lot of them feel like second-class citizens, to the extent that they don't feel safe, they don't feel secure in their own jobs, even if they were to try very hard, even if they were to work very hard and contribute to the company," she elaborated.

"And I just feel that there needs to be something in place, like what the WP proposes. We're offering a Redundancy Insurance and there needs to be safeguards like that to make Singaporeans feel valued.

"This is not meant to be a handout of any form. But it's really meant to, just to give people an assurance that even if they were to try hard and they were to fall, at least the system is there for them, and the system is there to make sure that they will take care of these people until they are ready to get back up."

Seah is one of the stars in WP's slate of new candidates for GE2020, and the pressure is high for her and her teammates — Dylan Ng, Kenneth Foo, Terence Tan, and Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim — contesting in East Coast GRC.

They are up against the People's Action Party's Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat, Maliki Osman, Tan Kiat How, Cheryl Chan, and Jessica Tan.

DPM Heng is widely tipped to be the next Prime Minister, and talk on the ground is that constituents in the East Coast GRC are not just voting for their Members of Parliament when they head to the polling station next Friday (July 10) — they would also be voting for the country's next Prime Minister.

This led Seah to comment: "It is a bit unfair that the voters of East Coast GRC have been put in this personal dilemma where they have to make these decisions… and it's going to be a very difficult one."

