GE2020: People's Voice to contest in 2 GRCs, 3 SMCs

People's Voice (PV) will be contesting in five constituencies in the General Election, party chief Lim Tean announced on Thursday morning (June 25).

The party will field a total of 12 candidates in the following constituencies:

- Jalan Besar GRC

- Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

- Pioneer SMC

- Mountbatten SMC

- Punggol West SMC

PV said it will introduce its candidates before Nomination Day on June 30.

The decision to contest in these wards was made after much discussions with "friends in the Opposition, including Progress Singapore Party and Red Dot United," Lim wrote in a Facebook post.

"No Party has given more to Opposition Unity than PV has, and we hope that this unified spirit will see all the Opposition parties to a resounding and historic victory come 11 July!"

lamminlee@asiaone.com