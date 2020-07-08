GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 8

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.
Here's what you can catch today (July 8):
Constituency Political Broadcasts
|Constituency
|Time
|Where to watch
|
Tampines GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, West Coast GRC, Yio Chu Kang SMC, Yuhua SMC
|7pm onwards
|Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY
The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.
Rallies
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Sitoh Yih Pin
|12pm
|Sitoh Yih Pin Facebook page
|Red Dot United (RDU)
|Ravi Philemon, Alec Tok, Michelle Lee, Liyana Dhamirah and Nicholas Tang
|4.30pm
|Red Dot United Facebook page
|Reform Party (RP)
|Unspecified
|7.30pm
|Reform Party Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Gan Siow Huang, Ng Eng Hen, Chee Hong Tat, Cheong Kee Hiong and Saktiandi Supaat
|8pm
|Ng Eng Hen Facebook page
Livestreams
|Party
|Speakers
|Time
|Where to watch
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Victor Lye
|10.30am
|Victor Lye Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Vivian Balakrishnan, Christopher De Souza, Sim Ann, Edward Chia and Liang Eng Hwa
|12pm
|Vivian Balakrishnan Facebook page
|Peoples Voice
|Lim Tean
|5pm
|Peoples Voice Facebook page
|Workers' Party (WP)
|Unspecified
|8pm
|The Workers' Party Facebook page
|Progress Singapore Party (PSP)
|Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Lee Hsien Yang and all PSP candidates
|8pm
|Progress Singapore Party Facebook page
|Singapore People's Party (SPP)
|Jose Raymond
|8pm
|Jose Raymond Facebook page
|People's Action Party (PAP)
|Lawrence Wong, Zaqy Mohamad, Alex Yam and Hany Soh
|8pm
|Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Facebook page
|Independent
|Cheang Peng Wah
|9pm
|Cheang Peng Wah Facebook page
