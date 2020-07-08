GE2020: Political broadcasts, rallies and livestreams happening on July 8

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

We'll be adding to this list throughout the day, so do check back for updates on the latest schedules regularly.

Here's what you can catch today (July 8):

Constituency Political Broadcasts 

Constituency Time Where to watch

Tampines GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, West Coast GRC, Yio Chu Kang SMC, Yuhua SMC

 7pm onwards Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, 8world.com, CNA Youtube, CNA Facebook, TODAY

The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates. Candidates for SMCs will get three minutes each. For GRCs, teams will get 12 minutes per four-member GRC, and 15 minutes per five-member GRC.

Rallies

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
People's Action Party (PAP) Sitoh Yih Pin 12pm Sitoh Yih Pin Facebook page
Red Dot United (RDU) Ravi Philemon, Alec Tok, Michelle Lee, Liyana Dhamirah and Nicholas Tang 4.30pm  Red Dot United Facebook page
Reform Party (RP) Unspecified  7.30pm Reform Party Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Gan Siow Huang, Ng Eng Hen, Chee Hong Tat, Cheong Kee Hiong and Saktiandi Supaat 8pm Ng Eng Hen Facebook page

Livestreams

Party Speakers Time Where to watch
People's Action Party (PAP) Victor Lye 10.30am Victor Lye Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Vivian Balakrishnan, Christopher De Souza, Sim Ann, Edward Chia and Liang Eng Hwa 12pm Vivian Balakrishnan Facebook page
Peoples Voice Lim Tean 5pm Peoples Voice Facebook page
Workers' Party (WP) Unspecified  8pm The Workers' Party Facebook page
Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Lee Hsien Yang and all PSP candidates 8pm Progress Singapore Party Facebook page
Singapore People's Party (SPP) Jose Raymond 8pm Jose Raymond Facebook page
People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong, Zaqy Mohamad, Alex Yam and Hany Soh 8pm Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Facebook page
Independent Cheang Peng Wah 9pm Cheang Peng Wah Facebook page

