GE2020: Potential 4-way fight in Pioneer SMC with emergence of new independent candidate

A new independent candidate has emerged for Pioneer SMC, reported The Straits Times.

Cheng Peng Wah was spotted outside Jurong Pioneer Junior College, waiting for two more assenters to show up, and said he intended to contest in Pioneer SMC.

Should he be successful in getting nominated, this could be a four-cornered battle between People's Action Party's Patrick Tay, Progress Singapore Party's Lim Cher Hong, and another independent candidate Victor Ronnie Lai.

Peoples Voice initially announced that its candidate Gilbert Goh would be contesting in Pioneer SMC. But Goh said earlier this morning that he would be running in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC instead.

