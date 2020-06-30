Peoples Voice Gilbert Goh to contest in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC instead of Pioneer SMC

Peoples Voice's Gilbert Goh has turned up at St Anthony's Canossian Primary School, the nomination centre for East Coast, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Punggol West, and Sengkang, this morning (June 30).

According to a Straits Times' reporter, Goh will no longer be contesting in Pioneer SMC as earlier announced, but in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC instead.

If so, this would mean a three-cornered fight at the constituency, as the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) ⁠— led by Desmond Lim Bak Chuan ⁠— had earlier expressed their intentions to contest there as well.

https://twitter.com/audreytrp/status/1277777014812848128

