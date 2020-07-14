GE2020: PSP picks assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and vice-chairman Hazel Poa as NCMPs

SINGAPORE - The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has chosen assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and vice-chairman Hazel Poa to fill the two Non-Constituency MP positions it secured in the recent general election.

The announcement was made by party chief Tan Cheng Bock on Tuesday (July 14) in a press conference at PSP's headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

Dr Tan had previously ruled himself out of the seat, saying that he has been an MP before and would rather his teammates go into Parliament and understand the parliamentary process .

Mr Leong and Ms Poa were on the party's West Coast GRC slate that secured 48.31 per cent of the vote against the PAP team led by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, emerging as the best losers in the July 10 polls.

Despite having previously declared that he will not want the NCMP seat if offered, party second-in-command Mr Leong, 60, was still selected by its central executive committee as one of the two candidates.

He had criticised the NCMP position on the campaign trail, saying: "If you use the NCMP, you are regarded as a loser MP, and you have no access to the people. The people are the ones we want to serve."

Dr Tan has also said that the PSP NCMPs will support WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, although there will be areas in which the parties may still disagree.

ALSO READ: NCMP seats to be offered to PSP's West Coast GRC candidates based on GE2020 results

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.