GE2020: Rallies and livestreams happening on July 2

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.

Here's what you can catch today (July 2):

People's Action Party (PAP)

Who: Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Alvin Tan, Sharael Taha.

Time: 12.30pm

Where: PAP's Facebook page

[WATCH] In this episode of Straight Talk with PAP, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam talks about the global economy together with Alvin Tan and Sharael Taha. #GE2020 #OurLivesOurJobsOurFuture Posted by People's Action Party on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Who: Darryl David

Time: 8.30pm

Where: Darryl David's Facebook page

Progress Singapore Party (PSP)

Who: PSP candidates

Time: 9.30pm

Where: PSP's Facebook page

