GE2020: Rallies and livestreams happening on July 2

There are no physical rallies held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation, and all the parties have gone online to share their thoughts and vision for Singapore, as well as to address concerns that Singaporeans might have.
Here's what you can catch today (July 2):
People's Action Party (PAP)
Who: Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Alvin Tan, Sharael Taha.
Time: 12.30pm
Where: PAP's Facebook page
Who: Darryl David
Time: 8.30pm
Where: Darryl David's Facebook page
Progress Singapore Party (PSP)
Who: PSP candidates
Time: 9.30pm
Where: PSP's Facebook page
