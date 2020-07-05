GE2020: Residents get vocal with 'shouting match' at Yishun coffee shop; Lee Hsien Yang heckled at Yio Chu Kang

Physical rallies may be absent this time around, but on the ground, expressions of support are no less fervent.

Another round of chants erupted between supporters of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) at a coffee shop in Yishun on Sunday (July 5) morning.

According to The Straits Times' Liveblog, the "shouting match" happened at about 11.20am at Block 747, after PAP’s Nee Soon GRC candidate, Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, arrived at the coffeeshop. PSP leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock and member Lee Hsien Yang were seen at the same coffeeshop just 20 minutes earlier.

Passionate residents were seen chanting their support for both parties in the video, with PAP supporters calling out “PAP!” as PSP supporters responded with “Tan Cheng Bock!”

When asked about the commotion, Faishal told The Straits Times that he saw it as a sign the residents have forged a bond with him, "And at the end of the day, when they see things like these happening, they come and support us.”

In another video posted by CNA correspondent Amir Yusof on Sunday, Lee Hsien Yang was seen at coffeeshop in Yio Chu Kang but this time, being heckled by a resident. The man could be heard saying to Lee, "family matters settle at home", and "Singaporeans not interested in your family problem".

In a separate video posted online, Lee Hsien Yang can be heard responding with, "you're entitled to your opinion".

PSP and PAP are going head-to-head in nine constituencies this election, including West Coast GRC, Nee Soon GRC, and Yio Chu Kang SMC.

Just a day earlier on July 4, residents of West Coast GRC at Ayer Rajah Food Centre were also seen on camera vocalising their support for the PSP and PAP candidates contesting in the constituency.

Chants of "Tan Cheng Bock!" as the PSP team moved through the crowd, were met with cries of "PAP, PAP", from members of the ruling party camp, where the PAP candidates were speaking with a resident at one of the tables.

