GE2020 competition heating up: Supporters chant support for PSP, PAP at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

It's been a quieter general election this time around, what with physical rallies banned due to the Covid-19 situation.

But it hasn't dampened the mood of some residents in West Coast GRC, who were seen vocalising their support for the candidates contesting in their constituency.

This morning (July 4), the team from Progress Singapore Party (PSP) received a rousing welcome at Ayer Rajah Food Centre.

As the PSP team moved through the crowd, people started chanting, "Tan Cheng Bock, Tan Cheng Bock," complete with supporters pumping their arms in the air.

They were met by cries of "PAP, PAP" from the People's Action Party (PAP) team which was speaking with a resident at one of the tables.

Talk about a competition that's heating up.

The exchange was captured on video and soon made its rounds on social media. Some netizens, however, were concerned about possible breaches of safe distancing measures in the packed hawker centre.

Ayer Rajah is the old stomping ground of PSP's Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who served six terms as MP for the single-member constituency. The SMC was absorbed into West Coast GRC in 2006

Dr Tan is leading his PSP team to contest West Coast GRC in this election and will be up against PAP's team which is led by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran.

lamminlee@asiaone.com