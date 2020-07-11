GE2020 results: PAP wins Marine Parade GRC with 57.76% of votes over WP

[UPDATED: 3:15AM] Results for Marine Parade GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 57.76% Workers' Party (WP) 42.24% The People's Action Party has won Marine Parade GRC against the Workers' Party. PAP received 74,993 votes while WP received 54,850 votes.

The People’s Action Party is leading the Workers' Party in Marine Parade GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 57 per cent of the votes, compared to WP’s 43 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Tan Chuan-Jin, Edwin Tong, Seah Kian Peng, Mohd Fahmi Aliman and Dr Tan See Leng, while WP’s candidates are Yee Jenn Jong, Ron Tan, Fadli Fawzi, Azhar Abdul Latip and Nathaniel Koh.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Last month, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong announced his retirement from politics after 44 years as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade.

Goh is succeeded by Dr Tan, who was introduced as a new candidate for Marine Parade GRC this election.

Marine Parade has 139,738 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 64.07 per cent against the Workers' Party.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

