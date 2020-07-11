GE2020 results: PAP wins Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC with 63.18% of votes over SDP

[UPDATED: 3.35 am] Results for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 63.18% Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) 36.82% The People's Action Party has won Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC against the Singapore Democratic Party. PAP received 69,722 votes while SDP received 40,641 votes.

The People’s Action Party is leading the Singapore Democratic Party in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 64 per cent of the votes, compared to SDP’s 36 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam, Hany Soh and Zaqy Mohamad, while SDP’s candidates are Bryan Lim, Damanhuri Abas, Khung Wai Yeen and Benjamin Pwee.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress.

The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

SDP made surprise changes to its line-up for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC with two last-minute additions showing up at the nomination centre on Nomination Day. One of them was Pwee, who had previously been conducting walkabouts in the Yuhua SMC.

Lim and Damanhuri are returning to contest in the constituency after their defeat by the PAP team led by Wong in the 2015 election.

Marsiling-Yew Tee has 117,176 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 68.73 per cent against SDP.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

editor@asiaone.com