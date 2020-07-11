GE2020 results: PAP wins Tampines GRC with 66.41% of votes over NSP

[UPDATED: July 11, 3.26am]

Results for Tampines GRC for GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) 66.41% National Solidarity Party (NSP) 33.59%

The People's Action Party has won Tampines GRC, receiving 94,561 votes while NSP received 47,819 votes.

The People’s Action Party is leading the National Solidarity Party in Tampines GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 67 per cent of the votes, compared to NSP’s 33 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Masagos Zulkifli, Baey Yam Keng, Desmond Choo, Cheng Li Hui and Dr Koh Poh Koon, while NSP’s candidates are Reno Fong, Mohamad Ridzwan, Vincent Ng, Choong Hon Heng and Eugene Yeo.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Tampines has 151,708 voters within the GRC, which now includes the Tampines Wafer Fab Park and the entire Tampines North Industrial Estate after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's (EBRC) report in March.

The GRC has been contested every GE, except in 1997 when NSP was disqualified. In the 2015 general election, the PAP team won with 72.06 per cent of votes over NSP.

The PAP line-up for GE2020 also saw a change when leader and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat moved to contest in the East Coast GRC.

Heng was replaced by Dr Koh, who first entered politics in 2013 where he lost to Workers' Party's Lee Li Lian in the Punggol East by-election. He subsequently joined Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's team in Ang Mo Kio GRC for GE2015 and served till this year.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

editor@asiaone.com