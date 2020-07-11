GE2020 results: WP's Dennis Tan wins Hougang SMC with 61.19% of the votes over PAP's Lee Hong Chuang

[UPDATED: 3:24am]

Results for Hougang SMC for GE2020 Dennis Tan (WP) 61.19% Lee Hong Chuang (PAP) 38.81% WP's Dennis Tan has won Hougang SMC against PAP's Lee Hong Chuang. Tan received 15,416 of the votes while Lee received 9,776. The Workers' Party (WP) is leading the People's Action Party (PAP) in Hougang SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

WP's Dennis Tan currently has 58 per cent of the votes, compared to PAP's Lee Hong Chuang's 42 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

Tan, 49, has served as an NCMP since 2015. In the last election, he contested and lost in the now-defunct Fengshan SMC, obtaining 42.5 per cent of votes.

Lee, 50, chairs the PAP branch in Hougang.

During the campaign, Tan had accused Lee of "trying to claim credit" for various upgrading programmes carried out in the WP-helmed ward.

Hougang SMC, a traditional WP stronghold, has 26,468 voters.

In the 2015 general election, WP's Png Eng Huat won the SMC with 57.7 per cent of the vote against Lee.

WP has held Hougang since former chief Low Thia Khiang wrested it from the PAP at the 1991 general election.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

