GE2020: SIA pilot Terence Soon joined PSP because Tan Cheng Bock dared to vote against PAP in Parliament

Before you write off this 29-year-old Singapore Airlines pilot as just a pretty face who flies the skies, Terence Soon is transparent about the fact that he couldn't look to the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) for the political changes he feels the country needs.

During Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) virtual press conference today (June 26) to announce the final slate of candidates, Soon ⁠— the second-youngest candidate in Dr Tan Cheng Bock's arsenal ⁠— came out bat swinging.

When asked by AsiaOne about his choice to join PSP, Soon replied: "I think to answer [the question of] 'why PSP and not PAP', a very simple reason is I won't feel right trying to change things from the inside because I don't think it really works.

"If we're not allowed to stand by our own principles in things like voting in Parliament, then what can we actually change? The fact that Doc (Dr Tan) was the only Member of Parliament (MP) in PAP that dared to vote against them, it really gave me the belief that Doc personally values our opinions and our personal principles be it in private or inside Parliament."

It's likely that Soon was referring to the Party Whip, often regarded as the disciplinarian in a party. Among other duties, the Party Whip ensures that there are sufficient party members in the Chamber to support the party's position and that MPs vote according to the party's line.

As for what Soon will be campaigning for, the father of a young child said he is passionate about ensuring job security for "people of his generation" during this "Covid-induced economic downturn".

"Because this not only affects my generation. If we don't change certain policies, it'll affect even my daughter's generation next time," he explained, citing the example of policies that "enable foreigners to compete directly with our fresh graduates", noting that locals should be ensured "a priority in some way".

Soon is also concerned about the "ever-increasing housing prices" especially during a time when unemployment might prove to be a huge hurdle for people to afford homes.

"The cost to raise a child is always at the back of my mind," Soon added, referencing one of the issues PSP seeks to improve if elected.

Started his own business at 23

He may be young and inexperienced, but Soon isn't letting that get to him as well. After all, he's proven himself to be a go-getter at the tender age of 23, when he travelled to a small town in the US to build a network for his aviation business.

Not only was he broke at that time, the town he was in didn't have any public transport. Hence, he had to do a three-hour round trip in minus-15 degrees Celsius whenever he wanted to get groceries.

"This is the kind of Singaporeans we want — adventurous and brave," said Dr Tan.

Soon will be contesting in PAP stronghold Tanjong Pagar GRC alongside PSP members Michael Chua, Harish Pillay, Wendy Low and Abas Kasman. They will be going up against an incumbent PAP team of heavy hitters like Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah.

In response to AsiaOne's query about the concern that he may lack the experience to be an MP, Soon noted: "In terms of age, I'm already three years older than when (PAP's) Tin Pei Ling became an MP (in 2011) and six years older than when Nicole Seah (former NSP candidate-turned-WP candidate) ran for elections back then.

"So I won't say that age is a factor here, but as an MP, there are obviously multiple duties. For one, serving the community — I'm not new to serving the community, I was previously in the grassroots a few years ago. I also served in the Consumers Association [of Singapore] and some other charitable organisations from time to time."

He also revealed earlier that he had been on the ground for PSP, walking around the markets and giving out fliers, until his wife got pregnant and "many things started to click into place".

Soon said: "As I continued walking the grounds in many different parts of Singapore, talking to Singaporeans from all walks of life, I realised that I am indeed called to be here because of what I believe and my own personal principles.

"Certainly I hope that through the work we do here in PSP, we can inspire more young Singaporeans — and all Singaporeans in fact — to be able to step up with courage and to do what is right for the country."

