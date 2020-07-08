GE2020: 'You can't take Singapore out of the boy', WP's Jamus Lim on returning to serve the country

After watching his lively debate with veteran politicians on TV, Singaporeans have been intrigued by the Workers' Party's (WP) Jamus Lim.

Now, the Sengkang GRC candidate has offered the public a glimpse into his personal life, and also shared why he returned to Singapore after spending many years abroad.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 8), he said: "You can take the boy out of Singapore, but you can't take Singapore out of the boy."

He first left Singapore to pursue his studies, the 44-year-old wrote.

After graduation, he stayed on in the United States for another eight years, during which he met and married "the love of [his] life".

His work as an economist then took the couple to the Middle East where they spent the next three years.

"While I enjoyed these educational and professional opportunities, deep down I longed to return to the country of my birth, my homeland, and to my family," he said in his Facebook post, which was accompanied by snapshots of him spending time with his family in Singapore.

When he was living overseas, Lim travelled back to Singapore at least once a year. However, he missed the local food including laksa and chai tow kueh, perhaps a little bit more than his family and friends, he quipped.

"But the calling to return to serve the country was too compelling, so here I am," Lim said.

Upon his return home in 2018, the economist entered academia and is currently an associate professor at ESSEC Business School.

Lim and Lee walking the ground in September 2019. PHOTO: Facebook/leelilian.sg

He was introduced to the public by former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian as a new member in the WP last September, and was spotted walking the ground in the newly carved out Sengkang GRC in the following months before being fielded as a candidate in this year's general election.

