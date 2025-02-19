GE2025: Police aims to have 2 rally sites per GRC, 1 per SMC

The police intend to designate two rally sites for each Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and one for each Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the upcoming General Election (GE), Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 18).

One rally site will also be designated for lunchtime rallies, Sun also said.

She was responding to a question posed by Opposition Leader Pritam Singh, who asked how many physical rally sites will be available for the upcoming GE.

In his question, Singh also asked how soon the list of sites will be available and whether the Elections Department (ELD) can release the list of physical rally sites when the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) submits its report to Parliament.

In her reply, Sun said that the list of rally sites will be made available at the end of nomination proceedings on Nomination Day.

"This is consistent with the approach taken for the Parliamentary General Elections with physical rallies held in 2011 and 2015," she added.

No physical rallies were allowed in GE2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had earlier convened the EBRC on Jan 22, which was directed to review current electoral division boundaries and recommend the number and boundaries of GRCs and SMCs for the upcoming GE.

The Elections Department had also announced last week that the revised voter rolls of Singaporeans eligible to vote in the next general election will be open for public inspection until Feb 28.

The Registers of Electors contain names of all qualified electors as of Feb 1, 2025.

Citizens aged 21 and above who are not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law and have a Singapore residential address or local contact address can vote in an election.

Singaporeans can check the ELD website or the Singpass app to determine if they are in the updated registers and verify their particulars.

They can also go to any community centre, community club, ServiceSG Centre or at the ELD office (on an appointment basis) to check their particulars.

Singaporeans living overseas can do so online or at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

