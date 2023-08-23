PE2023: George Goh announces charity sale for campaign items, says they're 'pay as you wish'

With his presidential bid over, George Goh has decided to sell his campaign items instead of throwing them away.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug 23), the 63-year-old businessman said that he will be holding a charity sale at 118 Joo Chiat Road this weekend.

Some of the items available include T-shirts, flags, banners, tissue packets, posters and badges.

"Pick and pay as you wish," Goh said, adding that all the proceeds from the sale will go to non-profit organisation Secondmeal, which helps those in need afford meals at hawker centres.

There will also be a meet-and-greet during the charity sale, according to him.

"I'll be around from 2pm to 4pm. Say hi if you'd like to," he said.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwRaMekSyfB/[/embed]

Speaking to reporters on Aug 18 after his disqualification from the presidential election, Goh shared that he had prepared hundreds of campaign materials.

But he declined to reveal how much he spent.

Candidates can spend up to $812,822.10 in election expenses for the presidential election, said the Elections Department on Aug 12.

This amount is based on the maximum spending limit stipulated in the Presidential Elections Act, which is $600,000 or 30 cents per registered voter, whichever is greater.

chingshijie@asiaone.com