GetGo car skids down stairs and crashes into Jurong East block

A GetGo car crashed into an HDB block at Jurong East in the wee hours of Sunday (Jan 14) morning, after it skidded down a flight of stairs.

Photos of the accident's aftermath were posted on Sgfollowall, showing several people lying on the ground next to the wrecked vehicle.

A resident in the block wrote that he was woken up by the loud crash and estimated that five people were injured in the accident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident on Sunday at about 3.10am involving a car which was believed to have self-skidded at Block 260 Jurong East Street 24.

The 29-year-old male car driver and a 30-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that another two people were assessed by SCDF paramedics for minor injuries but they declined to be taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson from car-sharing company GetGo told 8world that they are aware of the incident and are assisting the police with investigations.

AsiaOne has contacted GetGo for more information.

