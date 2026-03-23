3 people, including 16-year-old teen, arrested for illegally setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh

The police have arrested three people, including a 16-year-old male teenager, for allegedly setting off fireworks illegally in Ghim Moh on Friday (March 20).

AsiaOne reported on Sunday (March 22) that the police are investigating the case.

A video of the incident posted on Threads shows fireworks set off from a Housing and Development Board multi-storey carpark at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road. A video of the incident posted on Threads shows fireworks set off from a Housing and Development Board multi-storey carpark at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road.

In a statement on Monday night, the police said they established the identities of the trio — two men, aged 25 and 33, and the 16-year-old teenager — through extensive ground enquiries.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had discharged multiple fireworks in the vicinity, causing loud explosions that alarmed residents in the area," they added.

The police also reminded members of the public that the discharge of fireworks without proper authorisation is illegal and poses serious safety risks to both the perpetrator and the community.

Under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act, anyone found guilty of the unauthorised use of explosives can be jailed for up to 3 years and also fined up to $50,000.

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editor@asiaone.com