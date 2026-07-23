Girl appears to be vaping at HDB void deck; First Toa Payoh Primary School investigating

A video circulating on social media showing a group of youths at an HDB void deck in Woodleigh has drawn attention from netizens, with one girl appearing to be vaping.

The video, posted on Monday (July 21), claimed that the incident took place at the void deck of Block 206D Woodleigh Link.

The footage shows four youths gathered at the area. According to the clip, the girl appears to take a drag from a vape before exhaling a visible cloud of vapour while posing for a camera, while a boy in a dark blue top appears to be holding an object and lighting something nearby.

AsiaOne is unable to independently verify the circumstances depicted in the footage.

An online user alleged in the comments section that the girl in light blue top is a student from First Toa Payoh Primary School.

According to 8world news, First Toa Payoh Primary School said it is aware of the video and is investigating the matter.

The school added that as investigations are ongoing, it is unable to provide further comments at this time. It said the matter is being handled according to established procedures.

Broader concerns over youth substance use

The incident comes amid concerns over substance use among youths in Singapore, although vaping and drug abuse are separate issues.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said on July 22 during the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) Workplan Seminar that the youngest person arrested for drug abuse in 2025 was 12 years old.

Sim also cited a separate case from May 2026 involving a 12-year-old girl who admitted to abusing methamphetamine with a 30-year-old man. CNB later identified and arrested the man following investigations.

Furthermore, half of the new drug abusers arrested in 2025 were below the age of 30, Sim noted.

Vaping remains illegal in Singapore. Under existing laws, the purchase, possession and use of vaporisers and related components are prohibited. Those caught using or possessing such products may face penalties.

New measures have been introduced to strengthen enforcement against vaping.

From May 1, 2026, those caught purchasing, using or possessing vaporisers can be fined up to $10,000, up from the previous maximum fine of $2,000.

AsiaOne has reached out to First Toa Payoh Primary School, the Health Sciences Authority and Ministry of Education for comment.

[[nid:738861]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com