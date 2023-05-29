'Give me back': Woman stunned after cockatoo nicked her pearl at Bird Paradise; not bird’s first heist

It seems some birds at the newly opened Bird Paradise have been getting up to mischief with the public.

TikTok user Fnzhxx took to the social media app last Saturday (May 27), describing how she was 'robbed' by a cockatoo during a visit at Mandai Wildlife Reserve's latest attraction.

Stunned by what had happened, Fnzhxx showed her earring, which had a vacant spot where the pearl used to be, after realising that the cockatoo had snatched it.

She wrote in her video that this took place when she was taking a photo with the cockatoo in one of the park’s aviaries, where the birds can fly freely.

She shared that she had kept her distance from the cockatoo, but the next thing she knew, "the bird flew to my shoulder and tried to grab my necklace".

Fnzhxx added that as she held on to her necklace tightly, the bird went for the pearl attached to her earring instead.

Fearing that the pearl from her other earring might also get stolen, Fnzhxx took it out from her ear.

In her attempt to get back the pearl, Fnzhxx extended her hand and remarked "give me back" to the cockatoo, gesturing for the bird to place the stolen pearl in her hands.

But after waiting for some time, she knew she would not be getting back her pearl.

AsiaOne has reached out to Fnzhxx for comment.

From the comments posted on her video, it seems this was not the cockatoo's first heist.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Fnzhxx

After seeing similar videos on TikTok about the cockatoo, one user commented: "Not going there anytime soon."

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Fnzhxx

While another user advised against wearing jewellery and shiny accessories so as to avoid such situations at Bird Paradise.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Fnzhxx

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Dr Luis Neves, vice-president of animal care at Mandai Wildlife Group, said that the walk-through aviaries simulate the birds' natural habitat and that allowing the birds to fly freely there would help improve their welfare.

Though he added that "to enjoy special moments like these, we do need people to understand that there has to be a safe distance between humans and birds, and this is for the safety of both the birds and people".

Dr Neves added that if assistance is needed, one should seek help from the keepers at the aviaries.

He also mentioned that birds are likely to be attracted to shiny objects like jewellery and other items with reflective surfaces like keys and coins.

Hence, he said: "Where possible, do refrain from leaving such items exposed or unattended in areas where birds may access them."

Cockatoos at Bird Paradise caught tearing down signage, biting into wires

Apart from stealing visitors' jewellery, some of the Bird Paradise’s cockatoos have been spotted trying to take apart a park signage with their beaks and biting into wires.

In a TikTok video posted by university undergrad Kelvin Lin on May 22, a blue-eyed cockatoo can be seen using its beak to pull apart parts of a sign that said “Mysterious Papua”, before dropping them onto the visitor boardwalk.

“Debris (from the sign) was on the floor,” said Lin, 24, who added that the birds had damaged multiple parts of the sign.

“Most birds were very well behaved, except for these cockatoos. There were a few non-destructive cockatoos just chilling, but the rest were just [up] to something,” he said.

While it might be alarming that these birds are damaging their new home, Dr Neves said then that such behaviour is an indication that they are adapting well to their new environment.

Dr Neves said none of the birds have been injured from their “curious quests”.

ALSO READ: We give you a bird's eye view on Mandai Wildlife Reserve's latest attraction Bird Paradise

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.