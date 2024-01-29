Glass cup suddenly shatters at Woodlands coffee shop, injuring customer

A diner suffered cuts to his hands after his glass cup shattered at a Woodlands coffee shop on Sunday (Jan 28).

The aftermath of the incident was captured by an eyewitness with the username Tupperwarebrand, who posted the nine-second clip on TikTok showing the startled diner standing up from his seat.

The diner, dressed in a grey shirt and pants, appeared shocked as he gestured that his pants were soaked.

The TikTok user, who was seated at a neighbouring table in the coffee shop located along Woodlands Drive 50, shared that the man barely touched his drink of hot kopi, when the cup suddenly shattered.

He shared that he was startled by the sound of the mug breaking.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@tupperwaresg23/video/7328986630512053506[/embed]

According to him, the man also suffered some cuts on his hands from the glass shards.

"I passed him some tissues for his cuts on the hand," he wrote.

Despite the diner's injuries, one of the coffee shop staff did not provide any first aid to him, but simply replaced his split coffee, said this eyewitness.

However, the diner left without drinking the second cup of coffee.

Garnering 146,000 views and 150 comments, Tupperwarebrand's video caught the attention of many netizens who sympathised with the diner.

One commented: "I feel so bad for him".

"New fear unlocked," remarked another.

Others also shared their experiences of their glass cups shattering.

Some also suggested that the glass mug could have shattered due to temperature changes.

A TikTok user wrote: "Thermal shock due to rapid temperature changes!"

"Because glass material cup cannot hold too much of heat temperature. That's why it exploded, it has happen to me before at home," another added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tupperwarebrand and the coffee shop for comment.

ALSO READ: Glass mug shatters and cuts customers in Tampines coffee shop, staff allegedly says 'it's not my business'

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com