'Go find other places to sit': Woman hogs MRT train priority seat with bags, 'swipes' away passenger with joint issues

One MRT train passenger with mobility issues has decried the absence of a "selfless society", after a woman 'chope-ed' a priority seat with her bags.

Taking to Facebook yesterday (March 28), the passenger said: "Asked this auntie nicely due to my joint issue can she let me have this seat."

"She rudely replied with a hand 'swiping' up the sky [and told me], 'go find other places to sit!'

"Why can't we have a selfless, 'put ourselves in other people's shoes' society? It's disappointing we still have this type of selfish Karens here."

In the comments, several netizens chided the seat hogger for her lack of civic mindedness.

"Very selfish. One person is only allocated one seat in the train," one of them said, while another questioned if her bags are human beings.

Other netizens suggested how the Facebook user could have had the seat.

"Just remove the bags and leave them on the floor," one said.

Another netizen simply replied: "I will simply sit on them".

AsiaOne has contacted the Facebook user for more information.

