Going to markets or hawker centres? TraceTogether check-in is now mandatory

SINGAPORE - Visitors to all markets and hawker centres in Singapore are now required to check in with their TraceTogether app or token.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (July 30) that it has worked with town councils, operators and other agencies to implement access control with SafeEntry at all of these locations.

The move was earlier announced by the Health Ministry on July 20 as part of stepped-up measures to fight the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

As of Thursday, there were 969 Covid-19 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/ Hong Lim Market and Food Centre clusters.

NEA said the recent cases and clusters at markets and hawker centres are a reminder of the need to maintain high standards of hygiene and cleanliness.

The porous nature of markets and hawker centres has been a challenge for SafeEntry compliance, with QR codes previously placed at individual stalls and centre toilets to facilitate contact tracing, it noted.

But given how transmissible the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is, there is an increased need for quicker contact tracing, NEA added.

"To facilitate safe entry to markets and hawker centres, all patrons, stallholders and stall assistants must bring along and use their TraceTogether Token to tap on the SafeEntry Gateway reader or use their TraceTogether App to scan the QR code," said NEA.

"NEA and town councils will be progressively deploying personnel to assist with SafeEntry check-in at access points to markets and hawker centres."

NEA and town councils will prioritise manning the access points during peak periods, such as during meal times for hawker centres, to facilitate safe and more efficient entry into premises.

It urged patrons to be socially responsible and perform their check-ins at access points, regardless of whether or not the entry points are manned.

"We seek the understanding of members of the public to adhere to safe management measures at markets and hawker centres," NEA added.

"These are crucial to minimise the risk of clusters forming, which may require the closure of premises for deep cleaning and disinfection."

This article was first published in The Straits Times.