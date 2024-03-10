'A good man should be a soldier': Man lives overseas for 16 years but returns to Singapore to serve NS

Over four-fifths of his life was spent overseas, but this man still returned to serve his nation.

Li Ruizhang (transliteration) moved overseas when he was three years old but returned to Singapore for National Service (NS) 16 years later, Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday (March 9).

Speaking with Shin Min, Li explained that he had been taught that "a good man should be a soldier" since young and his parents had also prepared him to return home for NS when he was of age.

The 20-year-old had moved to Canada as a child before staying in New Zealand for the past seven years.

Recalling the previous time he had returned to Singapore, he told the Chinese publication that it was to attend his sister's wedding.

His mother had used the in-flight entertainment system to play Ah Boys to Men for Li to watch, even buying an apartment in 2015 in preparation for his move back to Singapore after he enlisted.

Once he did, his mother also flew back to Singapore to stay with him for half a year to help him adapt to his new environment, Li shared.

Not only would she cook food, Li's mother also lent an ear to his troubles and encouraged him along the way.

Li's father also took time away from his busy work-life in New Zealand to fly back to Singapore periodically and visit Li.

More than just a soldier

On Saturday, 211 cadets were commissioned as officers of the Singapore Armed Forces at the SAFTI Military Institute, according to a news release by the Ministry of Defence that day.

There were 124 from the Singapore Army, 23 from the Republic of Singapore Navy and 64 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Li was awarded the rank of second lieutenant and also received the Sword of Merit - which only the top 10 per cent of cadets can get - at this graduation ceremony.

"When I learned about this, I was surprised... my colleagues are also very capable.

"I see it as a source of motivation and a high standard that I must uphold during my NS and in any future careers," he said.

Aside from learning to be a soldier, Li also trained in soft skills such as being able to accept criticism and maintaining mental fortitude.

After he completes NS, he intends to return to New Zealand for studies at the University of Otago's School of Medicine. However, he hasn't ruled out returning to Singapore for a job just yet.

Speaking at the graduation parade on Saturday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu emphasised the importance of a "strong and capable SAF" to give people the "peace of mind" needed to go about their daily lives.

She added, addressing the officers: "As you carry out your duties as commissioned officers of the SAF, you will be assigned responsibilities that will test your ability to lead.

"You will face situations that will require you to overcome your fears, your hesitations, and your limitations. You will have to learn to inspire others. You will have to take care of your men, so that they can complete the mission."

