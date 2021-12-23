'Good morning, at your service': Delivery rider with 'radio voice' messages wows customer

When a man recently used GrabExpress to pick up an order, he did not expect to be greeted by a 'radio DJ' on the delivery app.

A video by TikTok user Svlehann on Wednesday (Dec 22) showed the delivery rider, Arif Bin Isa, sending two voice messages to him.

"Good morning, rise and shine. This is your GrabExpress delivery rider serving you right now, at your service," Arif said in a soothing voice.

As he updated Svlehann on his whereabouts and estimated arrival time, Arif added: "Okey dokey, I'm going to make my way now to my mini humble scooter [sic] In the meantime, have a great day ahead."

Set against upbeat background music, these voice messages made his morning, Svlehann said. He also gave Arif a tip for his efforts.

The TikTok video has garnered over 170,000 views, as well as a number of comments saying that this delivery rider might be in the wrong profession.

The delivery rider's outstanding customer service first came under the spotlight last year after a tweet went viral.

Arif shared with Our Grandfather Story that he sends "airplane messages" to entertain his customers and to give them a more atas (high-class) service.

"It doesn't matter who they are or what they are. As long as they are my customers, I'll treat them with the top class service possible. [sic]

"My messages can also cheer them up a bit and encourage them to carry on with their lives daily."

