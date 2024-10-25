'For the good of our people': PM Wong says Singapore will support Commonwealth in using tech for development

APIA, Samoa — Singapore believes in the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) and will support fellow Commonwealth states in using technology for development, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Oct 25.

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Apia, Samoa, Wong said states can use digital technology to build more resilient societies in the face of global challenges.

"We look forward to working with our Commonwealth aiga (Samoan for family), especially fellow small states, to use technologies for the good of our people, our economies and the world, and in the process, to build a secure and resilient future," he added.

Wong, who is also Finance Minister, arrived in Samoa on Oct 23 for the biennial summit involving leaders and officials from 56 member states.

In his remarks on Oct 25, he noted that the meeting's theme of "One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth" is especially relevant in the uncertain world today.

There are conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, while geopolitical rivalries continue to sharpen, with consequences for everyone, Wong said.

"So it is important as a Commonwealth family, we find ways to bolster our individual and collective resilience," he added.

He highlighted digital technology as one area of co-operation.

Singapore has been using AI for the public good, said Wong. This includes to predict and manage extreme rainfall, optimise growth and yield on fish farms, and detect and diagnose diseases.

The Republic is also continuing to invest in new AI capabilities for students and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for science and research, he added.

It hopes to do its part to ensure digital inclusion so all countries can reach similar goals, he said.

Wong noted that Singapore has worked with the United Nations Development Programme to launch a Digital Inclusion Playbook 2.0 in September, which offers practical strategies to close the digital divide.

It has also worked with Rwanda to launch the world's first AI Playbook for Small States, with contributions from various other Commonwealth small states.

Singapore is committed to supporting fellow Commonwealth member states in using technology for development, added Wong.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also in Samoa for Chogm-related meetings, had spoken on exploring opportunities in AI and other new technologies at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting on Oct 24.

He said Singapore believes AI is poised to bring widespread transformation, including in healthcare and finance.

Singapore has created the world's largest digital twin — a 3D online replica of the entire country — and is happy to share its technological approach, he added.

Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged concerns about AI safety, adding that Singapore shares these concerns and has drawn up AI governance principles which will be regularly reviewed and adjusted.

"We would be happy to share these frameworks and to contribute to the global discourse on AI governance, and in particular, to raise the capacity and training opportunities for members of the Commonwealth, especially for smaller states who otherwise lack access to these tools and methodologies," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan also spoke of threats and challenges, such as wars and climate change.

"The question we should ask is how the Commonwealth can contribute to resilience, given the situation we face," he said.

"We believe this is critical, because more than ever before, we need a rules-based multilateral system that provides the basic infrastructure, the undergirding and foundations for peace, security, growth and development."

The Commonwealth must support international and multilateral institutions, in particular, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said Dr Balakrishnan.

"As the principal judicial organ of the UN, we believe it is indispensable. We need to uphold the rule of law and to encourage the peaceful settlement of disputes," he said, adding that Singapore has nominated Ms Rena Lee, its Ambassador for International Law, as an ICJ judge in the 2026 elections.

[embed]https://twitter.com/VivianBala/status/1849571991508168729[/embed]

In ending his remarks, Dr Balakrishnan sought to lay out common goals.

"If the more than 50 of us can commit to lowering trade barriers, to closer economic integration, to sharing technology and a collective commitment to improving our resilience, the Commonwealth will find increased and renewed salience, and in that respect, please keep open the possibility of a free trade area for the Commonwealth," he said.

On the sidelines of the Oct 25 meeting, Wong also met his counterparts from various countries.

In a joint Instagram post with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in which both were pictured at breakfast with their spouses, the pair said they got to know each other better and discussed exciting opportunities for both countries.

Wong also met Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

He also met Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa to discuss strengthening bilateral co-operation and closer collaboration with the Pacific.

Later in the day, Wong met Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

He also attended a lunch reception hosted by Britain's King Charles III for the new heads of government in the Commonwealth.

In a Facebook post, Wong said: "The Commonwealth family is large and diverse, but we find strength in diversity, and in our shared commitment to tackle common challenges like climate change."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBiKXfaS3-f/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading[/embed]

