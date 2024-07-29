Good Samaritan killed while trying to help in SLE accident

A male motorist was killed while attempting to help an injured motorist in an accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE), Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (July 29).

The 35-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2am on Sunday (July 28) by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), according to the police.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, Zhang, a private hire driver, recalled driving home to Yishun when a motorcycle struck his rear door.

"I think the motorcyclist was trying to switch lanes and somehow hit my right rear door and then fell to the ground," the 43-year-old said. "I immediately got out of the car to help."

The deceased had also reportedly stopped his car after seeing the accident and got out of his vehicle, presumably to provide assistance.

"The situation was quite hectic at the time," Zhang recalled. "Another motorcyclist helped me move the injured rider to the shoulder of the road.

"Unexpectedly, about three minutes later, I heard a loud sound and realised that the male driver who had just gotten out of his car was hit by another black car and had fallen on the rightmost lane."

He added that he had been caring for the injured motorcyclist at the time and wasn't too sure how the accident happened.

Zhang also told the Chinese publication: "I feel really sorry for him, he was a Good Samaritan and a hero. He tried to help out but was met with misfortune.

"I hope the public knows the truth about this car accident and his kind deeds, but I also want to remind other drivers to be careful when rescuing others. Safety is paramount."

He also said that there was a 30-year-old woman in the deceased's vehicle, reported Shin Min.

When police instructed the woman to exit the vehicle and identify the driver's body, she cried in grief, Zhang said.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, a motorcycle and a male car driver along SLE towards BKE at around 2am that night.

Aside from the deceased, a 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 32-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

